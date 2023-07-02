The Phillies recalled Hall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. He'll start at first base and bat eighth in the Phillies' series finale with the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hall missed approximately two months earlier this season while recovering from a torn ligament in his thumb, but he was activated from the injured list in early June and was simultaneously optioned to Triple-A. After slashing an impressive .325/.406/.537 at Lehigh Valley over the past month, Hall will move back to the big leagues and is expected to get a look in a strong-side platoon role at first base. He'll be replacing Kody Clemens, who was optioned to Lehigh Valley after falling into a 5-for-39 drought at the plate over his last 13 games.