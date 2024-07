The Phillies designated Dahl for assignment Tuesday.

Dahl's contract was selected by the Phillies on June 3, and he appeared in 19 games while the team dealt with injuries to Brandon Marsh, Bryce Harper (hamstring) and Kyle Schwarber (groin). However, with all three now healthy, Dahl's services were no longer needed. The 30-year-old logged a .639 OPS and a 33.9 percent strikeout rate with the Phillies.