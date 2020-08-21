Hale was traded from the Yankees to the Phillies on Friday in exchange for minor-league reliever Addison Russ, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The veteran wasn't needed in New York, as the Yankees designated him for assignment Monday, but almost any warm body would be useful in Philadelphia at the moment, as the Phillies' bullpen owns an 8.07 ERA. Hale is by no means a shutdown arm, posting a career 4.23 ERA and a 15.3 percent strikeout rate, but he'll almost certainly be better than the Phillies' alternatives and could become one of the team's primary late-inning options in front of Hector Neris given the weakness of the existing candidates.