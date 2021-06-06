The Phillies placed Hale on the COVID-19-related injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Long reliever Chase Anderson was also added to the COVID IL, but the Phillies didn't specify whether the two pitchers were moved to the list due to testing positive for the virus. Since making a spot start May 20 in place of Vince Velasquez, Hale has made only one appearance out of the Philadelphia bullpen. He'll likely be ticketed for low-leverage relief duty once he's reinstate from the IL.