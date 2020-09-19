Hale didn't factor into the decision during the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on four hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Getting a spot start with both Jake Arrieta (hamstring) and Spencer Howard (shoulder) currently on IL, Hale tossed an efficient 34 pitches (27 strikes) and gave the Phillies three scoreless frames before serving up a solo homer to Teoscar Hernandez and a double to Randal Grichuk to get the hook. Hale will likely return to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season.