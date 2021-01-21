Paulino signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday.
Paulino failed to find a spot with any team in 2020 after being released by the Blue Jays in August of 2019, but he'll get to compete for a role with Philadelphia in 2021. The 26-year-old made brief appearances in the majors over three seasons, posting a 5.48 ERA and 42:12 K:BB over 42.2 innings across 16 appearances (seven starts). Given his past experience in the big leagues, Paulino could certainly get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training.