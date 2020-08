Phelps was traded from the Brewers to the Phillies on Monday in exchange for three prospects, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Phelps has boasted a high strikeout rate to begin the season with a 20:2 K:BB and 2.77 ERA over 13 innings. He carries a 2-3 record with one blown save this season. With Brandon Workman and Hector Neris in the fold for the Phillies, he should continue to pitch mainly in non-save situations in Philadelphia.