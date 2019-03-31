Called on to protect a four-run lead in the ninth inning, Robertson gave up two runs on two hits and one walk over his inning of work.

Robertson permitted a two-run home run to Charlie Culberson -- but finished out the game without further damage to preserve an 8-6 win over the Braves Saturday. The 33-year-old has given up three earned runs in his first two appearances of the season, and will need to improve in order to get regular save chances.