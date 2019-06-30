Robertson (elbow) threw about 20 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

It's Robertson's first bullpen session since landing on the injured list with the flexor strain in mid-April, and he still has significant work to do in building up his velocity. The 34-year-old has another session scheduled for Wednesday and if all goes well could return to the Phillies towards the end of July.

