Phillies' David Robertson: Completes bullpen session
Robertson (elbow) threw about 20 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
It's Robertson's first bullpen session since landing on the injured list with the flexor strain in mid-April, and he still has significant work to do in building up his velocity. The 34-year-old has another session scheduled for Wednesday and if all goes well could return to the Phillies towards the end of July.
More News
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Could throw bullpen Wednesday•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Nearing mound work•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Resumes throwing•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Nearing return to throwing•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Shut down for three weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...