Robertson (elbow) could return sometime in the second half, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Robertson underwent Tommy John surgery in August. A typical recovery timeline from the procedure takes at least one year, but that still leaves the veteran time to return for at least the last month of the season if he's on the shorter end of that time frame. In theory, Robertson could add to his 137 career saves if and when he returns, but he won't be back in action for long enough that he should be drafted in single-season leagues.