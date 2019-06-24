Phillies' David Robertson: Could throw bullpen Wednesday
Robertson (elbow) could throw a light bullpen session Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Robertson has been playing catch for nearly two weeks, but reports from just two days ago suggested that he was at least 10 days away from throwing a bullpen session. It appears that he may be several days ahead of that schedule, but given that he's already been out for over two months, it's hard to see him returning until after the All-Star break.
