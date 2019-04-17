Phillies' David Robertson: Dealing with flexor strain
Robertson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor strain in his right elbow Tuesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Robertson landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with what was originally described as elbow soreness, but the injury was clarified via an MRI. The 34-year-old will be shut down from throwing for a few days before being re-evaluated by the Phillies.
