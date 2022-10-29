Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth inning and earned the save Friday night during Game 1 of the World Series, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two in the 6-5 win over the Astros.

Robertson received his first save opportunity of the postseason, and he nearly allowed the Astros to steal the win. After striking out the leadoff man Yordan Alvarez, Robertson found himself with the tying run at third and the winning run at second. After three straight balls to Aledmys Diaz, the 37-year-old was able to work back and force a ground out to secure the 1-0 lead in the World Series. This was Robertson's 21st save of the season in his 29th opportunity. Despite his struggles in the postseason, Robertson has allowed just one run in 4.2 innings and remains a solid option out of the Philadelphia bullpen.