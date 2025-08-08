default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Manager Rob Thomson said Friday that he expects Robertson to join the active roster Sunday, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Robertson reported to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after signing a one-year deal with the Phillies on July 21. He's had mixed results with the IronPigs, surrendering three runs in one inning during two of his six minor-league outings while going unscored upon during his other four. Despite his inconsistent performance, the 40-year-old veteran will nab a spot in Philadelphia's bullpen and is likely ticketed for a middle-relief role.

More News