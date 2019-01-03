Phillies' David Robertson: Headed to Philadelphia
Robertson signed to a two-year, $23 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. The deal also includes a third-year club option worth $12 million.
As expected, Robertson opted to stick in the northeast after ending the 2018 season in New York. The 33-year-old is coming off another solid season in which he posted a 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 across 69.2 innings. Given his proven track record in the ninth-inning -- he recorded north of 30 saves in three straight seasons with the White Sox from 2014-2016 -- Robertson figures to have the inside track on the closer's role in Philadelphia. Even without a full-time closer role, however, Robertson is still rosterable in mixed-league formats.
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst