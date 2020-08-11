Robertson (elbow) will throw in Philadelphia within the next few days before heading to the team's alternate training site, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Robertson is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent back in August of 2019. If his recovery continues smoothly, he'll have a shot to pitch at some point late this season, though the Phillies have yet to announce a target date for his return.
