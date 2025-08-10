The Phillies recalled Robertson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Robertson agreed to a one-year deal with Philadelphia on July 20, but because he didn't take part in spring training while he was on the open market waiting for the right deal, he agreed to report to Triple-A as part of his ramp-up process. Over five outings with Lehigh Valley, Robertson allowed six earned runs on 11 hits over 5.1 frames, but he struck out three over 1.2 scoreless innings between his last two appearances to make the Phillies confident that he was ready to be a solid contributor at the back end of the bullpen. With Philadelphia acquiring Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline, Robertson likely won't be in the mix to close, but the veteran right-hander should be a key part of the bridge to the ninth inning.