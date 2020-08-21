Robertson (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander completed a bullpen session Thursday as he continue his recovery from Tommy John surgery in August 2019. Robertson could take the mound for the Phillies sometime this season if he continues to progress without any setbacks.
