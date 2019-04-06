Phillies' David Robertson: Looks fine in low-leverage outing
Robertson pitched a clean ninth inning in Friday's 10-4 win over the Twins, allowing one hit while striking out a pair.
After struggling in his first three appearances, Robertson finally had his first scoreless outing Friday. His season numbers are still quite ugly, with a 12.00 ERA, a 3.67 WHIP, and a 3:5 K:BB, but it's possible that he's now figured things out. The veteran threw just 3.2 Grapefruit League innings, so he may have just needed a bit of a tune-up before getting back to his typical self.
