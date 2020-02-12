Phillies' David Robertson: Moved to 60-day IL
The Phillies will place Robertson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The move is merely procedural, as Robertson is already slated to be sidelined well beyond the minimum 60 days while he recovers from the Tommy John surgery he required last August. Per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic, Robertson is optimistic that he'll be able to contribute for the Phillies at some point in the second half, but he'll have several hurdles in the rehab process to clear before a target return date emerges. Philadelphia officially signed reliever Tommy Hunter on Wednesday to take Robertson's spot on the 40-man roster.
More News
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Could return in second half•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Needs surgery, done for season•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Status still murky•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Completes bullpen session•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Could throw bullpen Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Bounce backs, deep cuts
Chris Towers unveils his favorite sleepers, including the traditional late-round picks as well...