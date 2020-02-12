The Phillies will place Robertson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The move is merely procedural, as Robertson is already slated to be sidelined well beyond the minimum 60 days while he recovers from the Tommy John surgery he required last August. Per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic, Robertson is optimistic that he'll be able to contribute for the Phillies at some point in the second half, but he'll have several hurdles in the rehab process to clear before a target return date emerges. Philadelphia officially signed reliever Tommy Hunter on Wednesday to take Robertson's spot on the 40-man roster.