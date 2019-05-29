Robertson (elbow) is close to beginning a throwing progression, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Robertson originally wasn't expected to resume throwing until mid-June, so this is certainly welcomed news for the Phillies and fantasy owners alike. Given the length of his absence -- Robertson has been on the shelf since April 15 -- the veteran right-hander will need plenty of time to get back up to speed. That said, manager Gabe Kapler noted a return before the end of June is "not out of the question" for Robertson.

