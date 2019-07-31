Robertson (elbow) will require season-ending surgery to repair his injured flexor tendon, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Robertson is headed for a second opinion to determine the extent of the surgery; there's a possibility the veteran right-hander could need Tommy John surgery, which would put his status for the 2020 season in doubt. He's been sidelined since mid-April with a flexor strain.

