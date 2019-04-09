Robertson pitched around a two-out single to throw a scoreless eighth inning Monday against the Nationals, striking out one batter.

Robertson appears to be back on track after three ugly outings to start the season, not allowing a run in any of his last three trips to the mound. Neither he nor Seranthony Dominguez has a save yet this season, with the team's first two going to Hector Neris and Pat Neshek. That's likely an indication of things to come, as manager Gabe Kapler will continue to use his most trusted relievers in high-leverage situations regardless of the inning.