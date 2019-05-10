Phillies' David Robertson: Plays catch
Robertson (elbow) played catch for the first time since suffering his right flexor strain Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Robertson has been out since mid-April. He doesn't yet have a timeline for his return, but he doesn't appear to be particularly close as he's yet to get back on a mound.
