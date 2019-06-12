Robertson (elbow) played catch Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

This is an encouraging development for Robertson, who had been shut down from throwing for nearly a month prior to Tuesday's round of catch. The veteran reliever has been sidelined since April 15, so he'll need plenty of time to get back up to speed before the Phillies feel comfortable activating. As such, a timetable for his return likely won't emerge until he ramps up his throwing program.

