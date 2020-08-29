Robertson (elbow) won't throw for another six weeks and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Robertson recently faced a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery that forced him to be shut down. He won't be able to throw for at least six weeks, so he won't return during the abbreviated 2020 season. It's unclear whether he'll be ready for spring training in 2021.