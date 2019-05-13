Phillies' David Robertson: Shut down for three weeks
Robertson (elbow) will not throw for three weeks, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Robertson visited Dr. James Andrews on Monday, who recommended the veteran right-hander rest for a few weeks before resuming a throwing program. The 34-year-old has been sidelined since mid-April with a right flexor strain; while he remains without a timetable for his return, this recent setback suggests Robertson won't be ready to return until the end of June or beginning of July, at the earliest.
