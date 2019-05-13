Robertson (elbow) will not throw for three weeks, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Robertson visited Dr. James Andrews on Monday, who recommended the veteran right-hander rest for a few weeks before resuming a throwing program. The 34-year-old has been sidelined since mid-April with a right flexor strain; while he remains without a timetable for his return, this recent setback suggests Robertson won't be ready to return until the end of June or beginning of July, at the earliest.