Phillies' David Robertson: Status still murky
Robertson (elbow) remains without a timetable for his return, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. "He's progressing," manager Gabe Kapler said. "He's just still not progressing as fast as we all had hoped he would."
Robertson has been sidelined since mid-April with a flexor strain, and a return for the veteran right-hander does not appear imminent. Hector Neris should continue to see the majority of save opportunities for Philadelphia with Robertson sidelined.
