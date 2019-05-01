Phillies' David Robertson: Still not throwing
Robertson (elbow) has yet to be cleared to throw, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Robertson has already been out over two weeks with a right flexor strain. The issue was considered Grade 1, but it doesn't sound as though he's particularly close to returning.
