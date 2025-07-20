Robertson and the Phillies agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Robertson has remained a free agent to this point in 2025, but after holding a throwing showcase in Rhode Island on Saturday, he has now secured a contract. The 40-year-old right-hander will be heading into his third stint with Philadelphia during his robust 17-year major-league career, most recently pitching for the team in 2022. Despite his advanced age, Robertson still proved to be an excellent late-inning weapon for the Rangers in 2024, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 99 strikeouts over 72 innings. He could eventually factor into the mix for saves in the unsettled Philadelphia bullpen, with manager Rob Thomson having taken a committee approach at closer since Jose Alvarado received an 80-game suspension May 18.