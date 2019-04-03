Robertson (0-1) took the loss in Wednesday's 9-8 game against the Nationals as he gave up a hit and three walks while not recording an out.

Robertson's season has gotten off to a disastrous start as he has allowed four runs over two innings, and has given up at least one run in each of his three appearances. Wednesday's performance was especially unsightly, as he served up a leadoff single before walking the next three hitters to end the game. The 33-year-old will need to straighten things out if he is going to get regular save chances for the Phillies.