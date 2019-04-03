Phillies' David Robertson: Takes ugly loss
Robertson (0-1) took the loss in Wednesday's 9-8 game against the Nationals as he gave up a hit and three walks while not recording an out.
Robertson's season has gotten off to a disastrous start as he has allowed four runs over two innings, and has given up at least one run in each of his three appearances. Wednesday's performance was especially unsightly, as he served up a leadoff single before walking the next three hitters to end the game. The 33-year-old will need to straighten things out if he is going to get regular save chances for the Phillies.
More News
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Allows two runs in non-save chance•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Unimpressive in Phillies debut•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Taking it easy in camp•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Not viewed as traditional closer•
-
Phillies' David Robertson: Headed to Philadelphia•
-
David Robertson: Looking for three years•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...