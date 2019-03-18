Robertson has thrown just two innings so far in camp, allowing one solo homer and striking out three batters.

Robertson signed well before camp, so his light workload is probably just a case of a veteran knowing what he needs to do to get ready for the season. Robertson's role with his new team remains unclear. The Phillies have said he won't be a traditional closer, but manager Gabe Kapler did have a preferred man for the ninth inning for stretches of last season. The veteran would be an obvious candidate should the Phillies choose anyone for the job due to his 2.88 career ERA and 137 career saves.

