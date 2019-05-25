Phillies' David Robertson: Transferred to 60-day IL
Robertson (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
This is strictly a bookkeeping move that allows the Phillies to purchase the contract of JD Hammer. Robertson is not expected to resume throwing until at least mid June.
