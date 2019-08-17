Phillies' David Robertson: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Robertson had Tommy John surgery and will likely miss the entire 2020 season, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies signed Robertson to a two-year, $23 million deal in January and will wind up getting just 6.2 innings out of him over the life of that contract.
