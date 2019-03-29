Phillies' David Robertson: Unimpressive in Phillies debut
Robertson allowed a run on two hits and a walk in Thursday's win over the Braves.
Robertson may still need a bit of a tune up after throwing just 3.2 innings in spring training. He was poor in his first outing in Philadelphia, walking Josh Donaldson and allowing singles to Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna before getting his first out. It's potentially significant that he threw with a seven-run lead while Seranthony Dominguez remained in the bullpen, but with an off day Friday the Phillies may have simply been trying to let him get some work in.
