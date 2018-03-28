Phillies' Dean Anna: Dealt to Phillies
Anna was traded to Philadelphia on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Anna appeared in 114 games at the Triple-A level last season for Omaha within the Royals' system, slashing .285/.364/.376 with five home runs and 33 RBI. He will likely report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley for the start of the 2018 campaign.
