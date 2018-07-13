Grullon won the Eastern League Home Run Derby on Tuesday, hitting 24 homers to win the title, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Long considered a glove-only backup catching prospect, Grullon has finally started to show something with the bat this season, leading all Eastern League catchers with 12 homers. His .287/.316/.520 slash line is quite good, translating to a 126 wRC+ even after accounting for the hitter-friendly home park that he plays in for Reading. Many Phillies' prospects have shown promise at the plate at Reading only to flounder at higher levels, so Grullon will have to continue to prove himself once he's eventually promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he's certainly done what he can to raise his profile so far this season.

