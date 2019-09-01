The Phillies selected Grullon's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

The clear No. 3 option on the depth chart at catcher, Grullon isn't expected to function as anything more than an emergency option behind J.T. Realmuto and Andrew Knapp. The 23-year-old batted .283 with 21 home runs and 77 RBI in 457 plate appearances with Lehigh Valley this season.

