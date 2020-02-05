Phillies' Deolis Guerra: Claimed by Phillies
Guerra was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Wednesday.
JD Hammer was designated for assignment in order to clear a spot on Philadelphia's 40-man roster. Guerra only made one big-league appearance for the Brewers last year, surrendering four earned runs in 0.2 innings pitched. The 30-year-old relief pitcher spent most of the 2019 season with Triple-A San Antonio, posting an impressive 1.89 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 88:16 K:BB across 66.2 innings.
