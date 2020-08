Guerra was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Guerra was inconsistent out of the bullpen this season as he posted an 8.59 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 7.1 innings. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for several relievers that the team acquired recently. Given Guerra's lackluster results at the top level, it's unclear whether he'll find another spot on a 40-man roster via waivers.