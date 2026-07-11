Phillies' Derek Hill: Big effort in Friday's loss

Hill went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Tigers.

Getting a rare start in center field against a right-hander pitcher after Justin Crawford (knee) was scratched, Hill accounted for all of Philly's offense on the night, including a solo shot off Jack Flaherty in the third inning. Over 48 plate appearances since being picked up from the White Sox in June, Hill's produced an impressive .356/.383/.600 slash line with three homers, seven RBI and nine runs, but his 2:19 BB:K suggests that level is unsustainable even if he remains in a short-side platoon role.