Phillies' Derek Hill: Shipped to Philadelphia in trade

The Phillies acquired Hill and international bonus pool money from the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for Dylan Campbell and Jose Colmenares, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hill is effectively replacing Johan Rojas, who needs season-ending internal brace surgery on his right elbow. The right-handed-hitting Hill has a career .521 OPS versus right-handed pitching but boasts a .780 OPS against lefties. He will be used as a late-inning defensive replacement and will see some starts in center field against southpaws.