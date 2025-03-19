The Phillies optioned Sweet to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Sweet -- who was acquired via trade over the offseason -- yielded three runs with a 5:3 K:BB in six innings this spring. The 28-year-old will provide bullpen depth at Lehigh Valley.
