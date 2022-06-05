Gregorius (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Angels.
He was on the IL for a month. Gregorius went 3-for-15 with a home run, one walk and one strikeout in five rehab games. He should return to a near-everyday role.
