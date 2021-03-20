Gregorius (head) is starting Saturday's spring game against the Blue Jays.
Gregorius has been sidelined since he was hit in the head by a pitch against Toronto on Tuesday. However, Gregorius wasn't diagnosed with a concussion and will return to the lineup Saturday, batting fifth and playing shortstop. Barring any setbacks, the 31-year-old will have just under two weeks to prepare for Opening Day.
