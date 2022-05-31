Gregorius (knee) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Gregorius has been out with a sprained left knee since early May. The Phillies haven't specified how many rehab games he'll need before being activated, but it shouldn't be too many given that he missed less than a month. He should get the chance to reclaim his starting shortstop job once he returns, but he'll have to hit better than the .220/.279/.368 line he's managed since the start of last season if he's to feel safe in the role.
