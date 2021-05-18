Gregorius was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow impingement Tuesday.

Gregorius last played Wednesday, but the transaction can only be backdated to Friday. He'll be eligible to return from the injured list next Monday, though it's not yet clear if he's expected to do so. Nick Maton has been filling in for him at shortstop and should continue to do so going forward, with Ronald Torreyes returning from the COVID-19 injured list to fill a bench role.