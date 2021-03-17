Manager Joe Girardi said Gregorius (head) is scheduled to be re-evaluated Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies haven't confirmed that Gregorius suffered a concussion when he was struck in the back of the helmet with a pitch in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, but the fact that he'll require further examination heading into the weekend isn't the most reassuring sign. Once the re-evaluation is completed, the Phillies should provide more definitive word on the severity of Gregrious' head injury, but for now, he can be viewed as day-to-day. Scott Kingery or Jean Segura would likely be the next men up at shortstop if Gregorius isn't ready for Opening Day.