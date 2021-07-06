Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Monday's 13-3 win over the Cubs.

Gregorius hit a game-tying homer in the fourth inning, and he scored again in the eighth after drawing a walk. The shortstop is 3-for-11 with two homers, a double, two RBI and three runs scored in three games since he returned from an elbow injury last Friday. He has just a .233/.277/.411 slash line through 141 plate appearances, but he'll look to improve on those ratios in the second half of the season.