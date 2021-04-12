Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Braves.

Gregorius capped off a four-run fourth inning with a three-run homer to right to give his team a 5-3 lead. The 31-year-old drove in his fourth run of the night in the ninth on a controversial sac fly in which Alec Bohm was called safe at home despite the replay review showing that he missed home plate on his slide attempt. Regardless, it was a big night for Gregorius, who now has six RBI in his last two games and has recorded a hit in all nine games to begin the year.